‘The Odd Couple’ and ‘Legacy’ star Joan Hotchkis passes away at 95

Joan Hotchkis, known for roles in ‘The Odd Couple’ and ‘Legacy,’ died on September 27 at the age of 95 in Los Angeles, according to media reports.

According to a report by Deadline, Hotchkis died of congestive heart failure, as said by her daughter Paula Chambers. Hotchkis was the last surviving child of Preston Hotchkis and Katharine Bixby, two influential civic figures in Los Angeles who oversaw organisations such as the California Historical Society and the Metropolitan Water District over the last century.

Hotchkis began her career as a nursery schoolteacher in New York after earning an M.A. in Early Childhood Education from Bank Street Teacher’s College and a B.A. in Psychology from Smith College. She became a professional actor at the age of 27 in 1954.

Later she starred in the lead role of Lizzie in The Rainmaker play at the Players Ring Theatre in Hollywood. When she returned to New York, she joined The Actors Studio and began receiving offers for guest roles and TV commercials. At the time, she met filmmaker Bob Foster, with whom she later married and had a daughter named Paula.

Before making her Broadway debut with Advise and Consent in 1960, Hotchkis appeared in the drama Streetcar Named Desire and the soap opera The Secret Storm.

After her divorce in 1967, she returned to Los Angeles and appeared as a guest star on several television shows, including General Hospital and Bewitched.

After finishing Legacy, Hotchkis was diagnosed with meningioma, a benign brain tumour that was surgically removed. This enabled her to keep writing for decades longer.

As per Deadlines’ reports, Hotchkis’ goals changed after surviving and recovering from the brain surgery, she stopped acting in TV and movies and returned back to performing on stage and theatre.

Hotchkis was deeply committed to social justice and supported progressive organisations as well as mentees from disadvantaged backgrounds. She aided activists such as Torie Osborne, who went on to lead the National Gay & Lesbian Task Force, and Bogaletch “Boge” Gebre, who fought for Ethiopian women’s rights.

Joan Hotchkis inspired countless people with her passion, courage, generosity, and delightful blend of elegance and playfulness as an actor, writer, producer, performance artist, friend, philanthropist, and mentor. Her daughter Paula and many other loved ones will miss her terribly.

