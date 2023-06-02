The most awaited Asur season 2 is out now

Arshad Warsi marked his OTT debut in the Asur season 1 returned with starring in Asur season 2, with Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, and Aupriya Goenka in pivotal roles, is the continuation of the first part that sees a young man calling himself Kali, the destroyer of Kalyug, on a mission to eradicate humanity. The mythological crime drama series witnesses a series of brutal serial killings by the self-proclaimed Asur.

‘Asur’ comes into one of the few shows that has been winning the hearts of millions with a review of 9.1 on IMDb. Asur also marked Arshad Warsi’s OTT debut.

Season 2 begins with the unravelling of a part of Shubh’s past, followed by the DJ and Nikhil trying to save the world from the Asur’s anarchy.

While the first part captivated the interest with a mix of mythology and forensic science, the second season brings in what the world now is obsessed with ‘artificial intelligence’. It will be suspenseful to watch the episodes releasing one by one every day till June 7th.

Along with Arshad Warsi’s mythological crime drama, the talented Bollywood actor has appeared in numerous films throughout his career. Here are five popular movies that showcase his versatility and acting skills:

“Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.” (2003) – In this critically acclaimed comedy-drama, Arshad Warsi portrays the character of Circuit, a loyal sidekick to the lead character Munna Bhai (played by Sanjay Dutt). His hilarious performance in the film won him widespread recognition and praise.

“Golmaal: Fun Unlimited” (2006) – Arshad Warsi played the role of Madhav, one of the key characters in this comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie was a major commercial success and established the Golmaal franchise, with Arshad reprising his role in subsequent instalments, this comedy film was a box office success and spawned multiple sequels.

“Ishqiya” (2010) – In this black comedy-drama, Arshad Warsi portrayed the character of Babban, a small-time crook. His performance alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan was widely appreciated, and the film garnered critical acclaim.

“Jolly LLB” (2013) – Arshad Warsi played the role of Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, in this courtroom comedy-drama. His portrayal of an underdog lawyer earned him accolades, and the film was both a critical and commercial success.

“Dhamaal” (2007) – Arshad Warsi was part of the ensemble cast of this comedy film, where he played the character of Aditya “Adi” Shrivastav. The movie was a laughter riot and became a hit among audiences, leading to the creation of a sequel, “Double Dhamaal.”

These films represent some of Arshad Warsi’s notable works, but he has appeared in many other movies, including “Lage Raho Munna Bhai” (2006), “Ishqiya” (2014), and “Golmaal Returns” (2008), among others.