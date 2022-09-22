The Faith Project: A musical endeavour by T.V. Ramprasadh to bring together songs of faith from different religion

T.V.Ramprasadh, known for his eminence in the world of Carnatic classical music has collaborated with Dr. Bidisha Roy, physicist and creative entrepreneur from Bengal for a musical venture titled ‘The Faith Project’.

The Carnatic Musician T.V.Ramaprasadh aspires to sing ‘Songs of Faith’ from across the lands of India in different languages throughout the year. In his calling to the breaking of all discriminations that separate people, to the faith which unites everyone beyond religion, status, caste creed, gender, beyond all human constructions, to a truly emotional experience, the musician has come up with this initiative.

In the light of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with India celebrating its 75th year of Independence, this project will bring together vernacular songs of devotion and faith to be rendered by Shri Ramprasadh in different regional languages- the songs which are sung by the people belonging to different religions, communities, in their daily lives, the songs that live through generations across India.

This initiative attempts to explore the raw emotion of ‘Faith’, a truly introspective and musical endeavour. Faith is a deeply integrated human emotion and the closest way to feel that emotion is through the songs of faith that the ordinary people sing through their lives.

The first and pilot episode of the project is started in Bengal titled ‘Shokoli Tomari Iccha.’ This song, completely internalised by Shri Ramprasadh, resonates faith and hope bringing out layers of hidden emotions and gave a totally original treatment.

In collaboration with the Whiteholecreations, this song has been videographed in the rural areas of Bengal near Murshidabad, Jiaganj, Azimganj, Baranagar and Lalgola. The project enabled unadulterated engagement with the local people, capturing the places and essence of rural Bengal, bringing forth the music video in the most aesthetic way. This music video will be showcased worldwide through all major digital platforms.

The Faith project also entails the collection and sharing of many conversations, perspectives, stories, and more music from every sphere of the society. The next song in Marathi is anticipated to release after Diwali.