‘The Divorce Insurance’ teaser OUT! Lee Dong Wook embarks on a bold mission

K-drama fans have a new series starring the heartthrob Lee Dong Wook to look forward to! The ‘Goblin’ star is going to lead the upcoming TvN drama ‘The Divorce Insurance.’ Moreover, the drama will also stream on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped a tantalising teaser, promising a thrilling ride.

‘The Divorce Insurance’ is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Lee Dong Wook as Noh Ki Jun. In the drama, the actor will star as an insurance actuary in the innovative product development team at Plus Insurance. After going through three divorces himself, Noh Ki Jun comes up with the idea of “divorce insurance” plans. After being completely drained financially and emotionally, he thinks the rising divorce rate is a disaster. In order to ease such situations, he goes out to create a divorce insurance policy. Moreover, the drama also stars Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Da-hee and Exy.

In the newly released teaser, fans get a glimpse of the riveting story that lies ahead. It opens with Noh Ki Jun asking, “Is there an insurance for a happy life ahead?”. Despite being a “genius insurance actuary,” Noh Ki Jun experiences failure with every product launch. However, things take a turn as the dry spell ends with his bold idea of- ‘divorce insurance.’ Noh Ki Jun adamantly proposes his idea and develops a Divorce Insurance Task Force team. The team comprises Kang Han Deul (Lee Joo Bin), Ahn Jeon Man (Lee Kwang Soo), Jeon Na Rae (Lee Da Hee), and Jo Ah Young (WJSN’s Exy).

However, they have a rocky start as they kickstart the promotion of divorce insurance at a wedding expo. As they talk about their service, they are bombarded with dolls. Ahn Jeon Man comments, “This is like trying to sell refrigerators in the Arctic,” summing up the challenges to come. The intriguing teaser promises a fun and thrilling ride as the team navigates tough waters to make their product a success.

Meanwhile, the slated drama will premiere on March 31.

