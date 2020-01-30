The first look poster of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is out. An Anubhav Sinha directorial, Thappad is Taapsee’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Mulk.

Taapsee shared the first look on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai?Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai?Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook.”

In the poster, Taapsee has been captured in the middle of the action- a slap- as her hair flies back. Her frowning face and clenched eyes are revealing and yet say nothing.

The poster also bears a tagline that reads, “Thappad: Bas itni si baat?”

The Manmarziyaan actor also shared an Instagram story announcing her film’s arrival.

The movie’s also cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor.

The trailer of the film will drop tomorrow; the announcement came along with the first reveal of the poster.

Earlier on Wednesday, makers of Shabaash Mithu also unveiled Taapsee’s first look as cricket legend Mithali Raj. Taapsee will also star as Mithali in her biopic which is slated to release on 5 February 2021.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is slated for release on 28 February 2020.