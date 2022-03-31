Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ trailer to be soon out

Here comes good news for all the Thalapathy Vijay fans out there. Their anxious wait comes to an end as Sun Pictures has broken the silence and dropped the massive update of the ‘Beast’ trailer. This official news was declared through the official Twitter account of Sun Pictures.

On Thursday, Sun Pictures took to their handle and wrote,” Naangalum ungala madhiri #BeastTrailer Ku waiting for Nanba”.

The makers released an exhilarating poster featuring a blood-stained Thalapathy Vijay as a jet pilot. While it was earlier reported that Vijay might play an army officer or RAW agent, now the fans are wondering whether his role is related to the airforce aviator. ‘Beast’ is all set to hit the screens worldwide on April 13, clashing with KGF Chapter 2 at the box office.