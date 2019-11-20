As the second season of Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi starrer Broken But Beautiful is about to premiere on Alt Balaji, makers shared a new romantic track from the series titled, “Teri Hogaiyaan.”

Sung, composed and written by Vishal Mishra, who is known for his work in Saand Ki Aankh, Kabir Singh and Notebook, the track captures the romance brewing between the on-screen pair, Veer and Sameera, played by Vikrant and Harleen respectively.

A soothing song with melodious tunes “Teri Hogaiyaan” explores all aspects of a relationship and pens a note to modern-urban day relationships as we know it.

Vikrant shared the song on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Love is coming your way with #Terihogaiyaan a heartfelt song for #brokenbutbeautiful season 2.”

Earlier in an interaction with Bollywoodlife, Vikrant had spoken about the upcoming season of Broken But Beautiful.

“When Broken came out, a lot of people were really surprised with the climax of the show because it was very unconventional. And it was so highly relatable in urban spaces that a lot of people were hooked on to it. We really want to continue with it. We want to be as relatable as we can and we want to strike a fine balance in entertainment. The writing again is very unusual and the performances, I hope, are up to the mark as per the writing. As we’re filming right now, it’s way too early for me to evaluate my expectations from the show; I would rather focus on making the show the right way,” he had said.

Broken But Beautiful released last year on Alt Balaji to mixed audience reviews and will now return with the second season on 27 November 2019.