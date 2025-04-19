‘Tere Ishk Mein’: Clips of Kriti Sanon shooting in her hometown Delhi, LEAKED

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon are coming together for Anand L Rai’s intense drama, ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’ Touted to be from the world of ‘Raanjhanaa,’ the film will carry the themes of anger and obsession ahead. While the 2013 title starred Dhanush in the lead role opposite Sonam Kapoor, the upcoming chapter will feature the ‘Crew’ star as the leading lady. Now, a clip of Kriti Sanon filming for the title in her hometown, Delhi, has been going viral on the internet.

Earlier this year, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush started filming for Anand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’ Now, a clip featuring the ‘Mimi’ actress has stirred the internet. In the video, she is filming for the slated release in Delhi. In the leaked clip, fans can catch the actress dressed in a white top paired with blue denim. The clip features her riding the bus and walking the street while shooting. In the film, Kriti will portray the character Mukti, while Dhanush will take on the role of Shankar.

Prior to this, back in February, Kriti announced the commencement of the film’s shooting. Taking to Instagram, she shared a story featuring a clapboard, announcing the first day of her shoot. With the picture, Kriti wrote, “Day 1. Let’s go! @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja @cypplofficial Such a good feeling being back on set… Doing what I love the most!”

Moreover, previously, clips and snapshots of Dhanush filming in Delhi’s SRCC college went viral on the internet. Several students took to social media to share clips and photographs of the actor filming on their college campus. One of the pictures showed Dhanush running through a crowd as the extras standing around him take notice of him.

Anand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ will bring together Dhanush and Kriti Sanon for the first time. Rai and Dhanush have previously collaborated on films like ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re.’ Meanwhile, the upcoming film is Kriti’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.

Previously, in a conversation, the director opened up about the upcoming film and its connection to ‘Raanjhanna.’ Rai told PTI, “It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but is it Raanjhanaa 2? No, it is not. When I say the world of Raanjhanaa, I’m talking from the maker’s perspective, that I’m spending on the emotions which were there in Raanjhanaa.”

