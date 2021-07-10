The team of actor Naga Shaurya’s upcoming Telugu sports film “Lakshya” started shooting a crucial climax scene here on Saturday. The actor took to Instagram to share a video from the sets.

“Lakshya” is said to be India’s first film based on the sport of ancient archery.

“It all started two years back and today we have come to Denouement. The journey has been incredible one,” Shaurya captioned his post.

According to sources close to the production, a crucial climax sequence is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Alongside Naga Shaurya, Jagapathi Babu and few other actors are participating in the shoot.

Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, “Lakshya” is Shaurya’s 20th film and also stars actress Ketki Sharma. Ace actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing a crucial role in the film.

Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayana Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.