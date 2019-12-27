The makers of Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada’s highly-awaited film Aswathama has finally dropped the teaser of the film. Actor Naga Shaurya took to his official Twitter handle to share the teaser of the film.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “It was the gruesome happenings in our society that got me motivated about #Ashwathama Here’s #AshwathamaTeaser for u all (sic).”

The 1-minute-8-seconds-long video sees a buffed up Naga Shaurya beating up baddies and looking to save the day from an evil person kidnapping girls. As of now, the Youtube video has garnered around 394,383 views.

Meanwhile, actress Samantha Akkineni also took to her official Twitter handle to make the news announcement. Sharing a poster and the link of YouTube video, Samantha wrote, “Wowwww!!! Here is the super impressive @IamNagashaurya ‘s much awaited #AshwathamaTeaser All the very best team #Ashwathama (sic).”

With music by Sricharan Pakala, Aswathama has a story penned by Naga Shaurya and dialogues by Parasuram Srinivas, with screenplay by Ramana Teja, Phanindra Bikkina. Helmed by Ramana Teja, the film is produced by Usha Mulpuri and presented by Shankar Prasad Mulpuri.

Further details of the films are still under wraps. The film will hit screens on January 31, 2020.