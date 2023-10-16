25 Years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: SRK’s Love Story Farewell?

The classic Bollywood film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has reached a remarkable 25-year milestone, and the film’s stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and director Karan Johar, celebrated this achievement with a special screening. This iconic movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in the leading roles, was an instant hit when it was released on October 16, 1998.

Karan Johar, the mastermind behind the film, organized a special screening in Mumbai, which turned out to be a nostalgic gathering. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar joined hands to commemorate the enduring magic of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ This touching story of friendship, love, and second chances has made an everlasting impact on Indian cinema.

During the screening, the audience was in for a surprise as the cast made a visit to the theatre. The silver anniversary of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ provided the perfect occasion for fans to see these luminaries in person.

SRK on his future in romantic movies:

Shah Rukh Khan has been an iconic figure in romantic films. In the event, he addressed a question that had been lingering in the minds of many. He reflected on the significance of KKKH in their lives, appreciating the special place it holds in their hearts. But the moment that stole the show was Shah Rukh Khan’s humor-filled response regarding his future in romantic movies.

He wittily revealed that he has now passed the torch of love stories to the “jawan bachche” (younger actors). This candid remark brought laughter and applause from the audience, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic charm and sense of humor.

The movie has not only become a beloved classic but also a symbol of an era in Indian cinema. Its heartfelt storytelling, captivating music, and exceptional performances have left an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers. The film continues to receive the same kind of love even 25 years after its release.