In view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Government of India has been putting various efforts to curb the crisis. Officials have been requesting people every now and then to stay at home and take precautionary measures, with the latest being Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself announcing a countrywide lockdown for 21 days.

PM Modi announced a lockdown for 21 days, to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further. Barring essential commodities, everything else will be shut down until April 14, 2020.

However, as soon as the important announcement was made, people flooded the streets to shop for their requirements. This unreasonable and negligent behavior by the public did not go down well with many.

Seeing people still on the roads, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a cryptic video with a powerful message. He urged everyone to take lessons from hens and adhere to PM Modi’s orders and stay in self-isolation to fight back the virus. He took to his official Instagram handle to share a clip of hens who seen fetching food on the ground. But at the noise of the horn, they quickly rush back to their shelters. He captioned the same as, ‘At least learn something from them only.’

Kapil has been making the most of his quarantine time with his friends and daughter. During the Janta Curfew, Kapil lauded the health professionals in a unique way. He held a jamming session with his bestie Mika Singh on his balcony and extended wishes to the medical staff and police officials.

A few days back, Kapil and his wife were seen chilling with Bharti Singh and some of their common friends, videos of which Mika shared on his social media.