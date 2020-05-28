Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence on Tuesday was “restless due to lockdown extension”. Amidst the Coronavirus scare, everything has come to a halt. Shootings across the country have come to a standstill and this worried Preksha, her father has said.

In an interview, Preksha’s father told ABP News that she used to remain restless as all the shoots had halted due to the lockdown. He said, “She was upset over the further extension of the lockdown in Mumbai. She never liked sitting idle. Whenever she used to read about the lockdown in the newspaper, I used to tell her that she shouldn’t be worried as it’s for everyone. We had no idea she will take such a drastic step.”

He also claimed that they never pressured her to get married as she wanted to earn a name for herself in the industry before tying the knot.

According to the report, Preksha had light-heartedly mentioned in her last Instagram live with a friend that her parents keep asking her to tie the knot. On being asked if he pressured Preksha for marriage, her father told the portal, “Preksha had already told us that she will get married in 2-3 years only after earning a name in the film and TV industry. We never pressured her for marriage but sometimes we used to ask her to get married in a light-hearted manner.”

On being asked about her suicide note, her father added, “After reading the note, even we couldn’t understand why she wrote all this.”

According to police inspector Rajeev Bhadoriya, the officer in charge of the Hira Nagar police station, Preksha before ending her life, took to her Instagram stories to share a heartbreaking message. She wrote, “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana (The worst thing is when dreams die).”

She reportedly shot for a film titled Sakha opposite Priyanshu some time back.

For the unversed, the actress had taken this extreme step on Monday night but her body was discovered early on Tuesday morning by her father, who immediately rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

After Preksha’s suicide, many colleagues came forward to talk about mental health during this time of crisis.

Actor Karan Kundrra, on Wednesday urged people to look after their loved ones’ health, especially mental health. He pointed out “mental illness can be invisible”.

“Mental Illness can be Invisible! One can feel anxious, depressed, suicidal and still turn up for work everyday looking confident wearing a smile and appearing fine! Please check on people around you.. don’t assume you know how they feel based on how they look!! #mentalhealth,” Karan posted on Instagram.