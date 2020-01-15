Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl in December 2019 and the new parents are yet to introduce their new-born to their fans. However, Kapil Sharma fan-clubs have recently posted pictures of the actor-comedian with his daughter.

The pictures were taken while Kapil Sharma was celebrating his mother’s birthday. In one picture, the little one can be seen cradled in Kapil’s arms while he’s chilling with family and friends at his mother’s birthday party. In one photo, Kapil’s daughter can be seen sleeping peacefully while Kapil’s mom treats him to a piece of the birthday cake.

View this post on Instagram #kapilsharma with his baby girl A post shared by Bollyhollix (@bollyhollix) on Jan 15, 2020 at 12:10am PST

On December 10, the comedian took to his official Twitter handle to share the good news. He wrote, “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di (sic).” He shared the news but didn’t share a picture of his little girl on social media. However, recently his fan clubs shared pictures of the comedian with his daughter.

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, who have known each other since college, tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar.

Currently, Kapil is seen hosting The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.