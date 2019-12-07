As we grow up and fall in love, it’s the anniversaries that remind us of our love and years of togetherness with our beloved. On December 7, one of the most loved couples of Telly industry, Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta is celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

A quintessential on-set love story, the two of them first met on the sets of the show, 12/24 Karol Bagh. Although the two of them were feeling awkward initially, they eventually fell in love. And that was followed by the most beautiful proposal on the sets of Nach Baliye 5. And on December 7, 2013, the duo had entered a new phase of their life by tying the knot and starting their ‘happily ever after’.

On the occasion, Sargun penned a heartfelt note for her ‘Badi’. She took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her ‘one-love’ Ravi Dubey in which Ravi can be seen sitting in a bath-tub full of cash. He can be seen wearing a green-coloured blazer and pants.

Alongside the video, Sargun wrote, “Yes !!! I married this man. We have been through thick and thin, Through health and sickness Through ups and downs Just stronger every day, All beacuse of you. Aaj teri yeh photo dekh ke laga LOTTERY LAG GAYI MERI. I LOVE YOU BADI. HAPPY 6TH ANNIVERSARY (sic).”

Later, she posted another picture of herself along with her hubby Ravi. The duo can be seen kissing a glass of wine. Alongside the picture, She wrote, “Let you relationship age like fine wine. @ravidubey2312 happy anniversary my daily dose of dopamine and serotonin (sic).”

After six years also, this incredible jodi is still truly, madly and deeply in love with each other, and their social media PDA speaks volumes of it.