TV actress Surbhi Chandna needs no introduction and there is no denying the fact. The actress has managed to make it big over the last few years. She has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. One of the most popular actresses of Telly town, the actress is a pro at the social media game and loves to share her whereabouts and happenings with her fans.

The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following and treats them with new pictures. And, today was no different as Surbhi shared another picture from her shoot.

Taking it to her official Instagram story, the actress treated her fans with a new picture.

Dressed in a red saree, Surbhi looked absolutely jaw-dropping. With open curls, nude lipstick, shiny bright eyes and radiant smile, Surbhi looked no less than a doll.

Well, looks like the picture is taken during a shoot, and it must be highlighted that Surbhi sure knows how to make the best of all moments.

Well, we must say, from slaying in dresses to rocking shimmery gowns, Surbhi has become television’s bonafide fashionista.

On the work front, Surbhi is currently busy with the shooting of Sanjivani, which also stars Namit Khanna.