It seems that things are not at the right place for this popular Telly town couple. We are talking about TV actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani, who according to a report by a media daily, are reportedly taking a break from their six-year-long relationship.

According to Hindustan Times, an entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, “The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven’t been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends.”

Rithvik and Asha have dated for six years and were first seen together in the popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta. There were even rumours of their wedding last year. However, both refuted the rumours.

In 2013, a few months after they officially announced their relationship, Rithvik and Asha participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 6, and won the trophy. Rithvik has appeared in many popular TV shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Kumkum Bhagya.

Ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak, Rithvik made a timely exit from Spain, where he was with friends to attend a football match. Karan Wahi, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma accompanied him but Asha was not there.

On the professional front, Asha will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo along with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and others.

Meanwhile, Rithvik has been shooting for a web show and has been busy hosting a reality show on Television.