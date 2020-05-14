Model-actress Nityaami Shirke confirmed that she and her longtime beau, actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari have called it quits. Revealing more about their relationship, Nityaami claimed that nothing went wrong between them. The duo made headlines ever since they made their appearance in the last season of dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’.

Confirming their breakup, Nityaami told Times of India in an interview, “Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months. Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It’s just that we realised that we are ‘better off as friends’. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way.”

Meanwhile, the two have played a young couple in web series Medically Yourrs and made their relationship official when they participated in Nach Baliye 9 last year.

Shantanu had earlier said, in an interview last year, “It was after the promotions of Medically Yourrs. There are no filmy moments. We eventually agreed and decided that we have a liking for each other so let’s try to get into a relationship and try to know each other more.”

Nityaami had returned to Melbourne, where her parents stay, on April 28, and is in self-quarantine there.