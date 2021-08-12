Follow Us:
Netizens go nostalgic on #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani, demand season 2; details inside

Fans of the on-screen duo, have been ultra-active on Twitter and have been flooding the micro blogging site with hashtags ‘#ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani’ and ‘#FansDemandSAAKKS2’ as they demand season 2.

SNS Web | New Delhi | August 12, 2021 6:41 pm

Karanvir Sharma, Debattama Saha

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha starred in “The Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani” on StarPlus which recently got cancelled because of low ratings.

 

However, the show has won over audiences despite not being on the BARC chart.

The audiences have been talking about the show and the actors since the reports about the show going off-air started doing the rounds (after it went off-air). Their request has been to bring back the show for a second season.

Take a look at some of the Tweets shared by the fans:

 

