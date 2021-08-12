Netizens go nostalgic on #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani, demand season 2; details inside

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha starred in “The Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani” on StarPlus which recently got cancelled because of low ratings.

However, the show has won over audiences despite not being on the BARC chart.

The audiences have been talking about the show and the actors since the reports about the show going off-air started doing the rounds (after it went off-air). Their request has been to bring back the show for a second season.

Lately, fans have been ultra-active on Twitter and have been flooding the micro blogging site with hashtags ‘#ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani’ and ‘#FansDemandSAAKKS2’ as they demand season 2.

Take a look at some of the Tweets shared by the fans:

The day I met you, my life changed, the way you make me feel is hard to explain, you make me smile in a special kind of way, you make me fall deeper in love everyday.#FansDemandSAAKKS2 #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani pic.twitter.com/ti4c5aNkMX — Sarah (@SARA_7_SR) August 11, 2021

And she breathed a sigh of relief. Waiting for a new journey to begin with eyes full of hope and heart filled with dreams. अनोखी की उड़ान के सफर। #FansDemandSAAKKS2 #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani pic.twitter.com/3eHy3PlIgh — Amrutha🌈❤ (@alienfromego) August 11, 2021

Every girl is Anokhi. Being a girl Anokhi has taught so many things to me. To be fearless, confident, straight forward, look forward towards your dreams. Broken so many stereotypes of Indian society. #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani #FansDemandSAAKKS2 — Rishika Srivastav (@Rishika28705761) August 11, 2021

Only 6 brides were smiling, rest all were crying. We have a really cute smiley bride ❤️❤️❤️#ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani#FansDemandSAAKKS2 https://t.co/kyaPH9jQPA pic.twitter.com/oO4SXe1hU4 — Faria (@FariaSnigdha) August 11, 2021