The lockdown impact can be seen everywhere. To combat the mental stress, Doordarshan is re-telecasting some of its old shows in order to keep people entertained amid the lockdown. And with the return of over three-decade-old Hindu mythology show Ramayana, Doordarshan has reportedly garnered over 170 million viewers in four episodes last week.

And recently, Pogo, the homegrown kids’ entertainment channel from WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, joined hands with the public broadcaster Prasar Bharati to simulcast ‘Chhota Bheem’, on DD National.

The animation series, which features superhero Bheem and his friends in the fictional town of Dholakpur, will be aired on DD National every afternoon at 2 PM, starting from Saturday.

Currently, Announcing the partnership between Pogo and Doordarshan to rerun Chhota Bheem, Siddharth Jain, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia, said: “These are challenging times and we believe that Pogo’s fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan. The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy ‘Chhota Bheem’.”