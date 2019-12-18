Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is currently directing the film 83’, is all set to enter in digital space as a director with upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye”, with Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari in lead roles.

The series will tell true stories of the men and women who fought for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited, reported IANS.”

On Tuesday, Kabir Khan took to his official Instagram handle to share the first poster of the web series, which he is creating and directing, and which streams on Amazon Prime Video next year. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Walking into a new medium with a longstanding dream! Super excited to present my passion project, #TheForgottenArmy on @primevideoin @sunsunnykhez @sharvari (sic).”

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was excited with the announcement and replied “HAAAAAAAAAN!!!” to Kabir’s post.

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny, who was last seen in Gold, also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: “Blood, sweat and passion.. sab Azaadi ke liye.. screen wahi, scale alag (sic).”

Kabir’s last digital outing was the multilingual documentary drama web series “Roar of The Lion”, which he produced for Hotstar.

Meanwhile, FILM CRITIC AND Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his official Twitter handle to share the news announcement. Alongside the poster, Adarsh wrote, “#News: Kabir Khan – currently directing #83TheFilm with #RanveerSingh – forays into digital space… Directs #TheForgottenArmy for Amazon Prime… Stars #SunnyKaushal and #SharvariWagh (sic).”

A motion poster was also released on Wednesday, stating that the teaser will be out on Thursday.