‘Kaali Peeli Tales’ trailer with Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan released

The ‘Kaali Peeli Tales’ trailer with a multi-starrer cast including Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gaagroo, and Soni Razdan, among others, was released on Monday.

Directed by Adeeb Rais of Madmidaas Films, ‘Kaali Peeli Tales’ is a six-part anthology.

The film consists of six short stories capturing the essence of love, relationships, and the complexities of life in the city of Mumbai.

Talking about the film, Adeeb said, “Each of the six stories in the anthology presents a different shade of love and relationships. From new love to rekindling a marriage, from infidelity to divorce, each story will take viewers on an entertainment journey replete with multiple emotions. Along with the stellar ensemble cast, the city of Mumbai adds an interesting dimension to each of these stories.”

The stories are titled – ‘Single Jhumka’, ‘Love in Tadoba’, ‘Marriage 2.0’, ‘Fish Fry aur Coffee’, ‘Harra Bharra’, and ‘Loose Ends’.

Talking about the latest additions, Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content, Amazon miniTV and Prime Video India, said, “At Amazon miniTV, we are always harnessing opportunities to provide our customers a diverse selection of content. With such a talented ensemble cast coming on board and giving our viewers six immersive short stories to cherish, we are certain that our Amazon customers will enjoy this visual treat along with a host of exclusive content available on miniTV.”

‘Kaali Peeli Tales’ will premiere on August 20 on Amazon MiniTv.