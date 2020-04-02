Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, national broadcaster Doordarshan, on public demand is running some of the iconic shows including Ramayan and Mahabharat. Now, Doordarshan is all set to bring back the much-loved family drama Dekh Bhai Dekh.

The show portrays the life and relationships of the Diwan family. The storyline tracks the ups and downs in a comic backdrop of the Diwan family. The show, Dekh Bhai Dekh stars actors including Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol, Bhavana Balsavar, Urvashi Dholakia and Deven Bhojani. The show makes a comes back as a 21-day lockdown is in place in India.

As everyone is in home quarantine, Doordarshan is making sure to entertain people amidst the hard times. This is why they are making sure that people get to watch the classic shows in order to suffice their entertainment quota during the lockdown period.

The entire country is facing an uphill task of curbing the spread of the COVID-19. The global outbreak of Coronavirus has forced countries across the world to go under complete lockdown. Theatres, schools, colleges, malls, gyms, commercial units and offices are all shut down owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The Bollywood stars are sharing their must-watch list of TV shows and films with their fans in order to keep themselves entertained.

The fans and TV audiences across the country are delighted to see the TV shows from the 90s era come back to life. With the family drama, Dekh Bhai Dekh returning to the TV screens, the audiences will be able to divert their mind from the ongoing pandemic and have a reason to smile.