Dibbay Das of ‘IBD 2’ overjoyed on getting smartphone

The recently-concluded reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’ is now in the weekend episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’. The contestant from the former show will be seen being choreographed at one with the performance of ‘IBD 2’.

During the show, contestant Dibbay Das and choreographer Pankaj will be seen performing with former ‘Super Dancer 4’ contestant Pari on the song ‘Chalni Karde Seena Mera’. An array of appreciation will be seen by judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur.

An audiovisual was played by Host Maniesh Paul which takes everyone to how Pari took Dibbay to show different places in Mumbai besides gifting a phone to call his mother regularly.

Dibbay Das shares: “I am so grateful to Pari for being so thoughtful and giving me an Android phone as a gift, now I can video call and see my mother every day. Also, she is such a great performer, it’s been quite an experience dancing with her. Being a part of the show has been a life-changing opportunity for me and I promise to work hard every day and prove my mettle.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from IANS)