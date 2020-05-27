It seems like 2020 has been the worst year for the entertainment industry. Since the year has started, every now and then, we have been hearing heartbreaking news from the entertainment industry. It’s just been a few days since the industry mourned the death of actor Mohit Baghel, now another TV actress Preksha Mehta committed suicide at her residence in Indore by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

As per reports, the actress had taken this extreme step on Monday night but her body was discovered early on Tuesday morning by her father, who immediately rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

An entertainment portal SpotboyE reported that the 25-year-old actress, who had acted in shows such as Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq, was stressed because of some work-related issue. She left behind a suicide note but did not reveal the reason behind her decision to end her life.

Rajeev Bhadoriya, the officer in charge of the Hira Nagar police station, said, “Preksha was a TV actor and was in the city since the lockdown. We are investigating the case further to know the reason of her suicide”

Before ending her life, she took to her Instagram stories to share a heartbreaking message. She wrote, “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana (The worst thing is when dreams die).”

Actor Richa Tiwari mourned Preksha’s death in a heartfelt Instagram post. She mentioned that we need to give as much importance to mental health as we give to physical health.