Crime Patrol is back with Anup Soni – 26 crimes, 26 clues, 26 jaw-dropping revelations!

Anup Soni is back in action! The beloved host of ‘Crime Patrol’ is ready to return with a brand-new season, ‘Crime Patrol: 26 Murder Mysteries’, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Known for his gripping narration and deep involvement in every case, Anup Soni has become the face of true crime storytelling in India.

Advertisement

This time, the show promises to be even more intense, with 26 chilling murder cases that will keep audiences glued to their screens. Each episode will unravel a complex mystery, leading viewers through shocking twists and unexpected turns.

Advertisement

Expressing his enthusiasm, Anup Soni shared, “Crime Patrol has always been a favorite among audiences because of its storytelling and real-life cases. This season is going to be more thrilling than ever. Every episode will take viewers deep into some of the most intriguing murder mysteries, revealing the truth behind the crime.”

His return has already created a buzz, with the latest promo sending chills down fans’ spines. Released on March 11, the teaser announces, “26 Murder Mysteries, 26 New Cases, 26 New Episodes,” building excitement for what’s to come. The show will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

For those new to the show, ‘Crime Patrol’ is India’s longest-running reality crime series. Created by Subramanian S. Iyer, it first premiered in 2003 and has since become a household name. Over the years, it has evolved in both format and storytelling, diving deep into real-life crimes and their investigations.

The series has seen multiple seasons, with the fifth one launching in 2019. The show even bagged the Milestone Achievement Award at the prestigious Indian Television Academy Awards in 2021.

The most recent season, the eighth installment, aired from June to November 2024.

The reason behind ‘Crime Patrol’s’ massive success is its ability to bring real crime stories to life while spreading awareness. The show doesn’t just dramatize cases—it educates audiences about crime prevention, legal procedures, and the importance of justice.