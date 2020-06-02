Tv actress Mohena Kumari Singh, who was making buzz last year after marrying Suyash Rawat in a grand and dreamy affair, is making headlines once again. But this time it’s for a heartbreaking reason. The actress has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Along with her, six other family members have also contracted the virus. The entire family is hospitalised in Rishikesh.

The actress, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram handle and thanked everyone for the love and care. She wrote, “Can’t sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I’m praying it will be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us. But I’d like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers and love you’ll have been sending. It’s keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for you’ll. Thank you all (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽 A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on Jun 1, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT

Speaking to ETimes, Mohena Kumari Singh also shared, “Nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wild fire. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. There are poor people, especially the migrants who are suffering. There are so many who have been tested positive and don’t get proper treatment or beds in hospitals. I also feel lucky that my father-in-law has been doing so much to help the migrants through his sanstha. We are trying to help them in the best possible way. We will humbly deal with this.”

For the unversed, Mohena Kumar Singh is the princess of Rewa. A trained dancer, she rose to fame when she participated as a contestant of Dance India Dance Season 3. Apart from daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has also been associated with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer.