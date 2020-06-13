Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh’s mother has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the hospital allegedly refused to hand over the report. Deepika, on Friday, shared a video on her Instagram handle seeking help from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the same.

Deepika, on Friday, took to her Instagram handle to share a requesting message and seeking help from Delhi government.

In the video, which has gone viral, the actress said Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College did not give the medical report to her parents due to which her mother cannot get admitted in a hospital. She further said her parents live in a joint family of 45 people and others are at risk too.

“My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. ‪My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help,” Deepika wrote with the message in which she tagged CM Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She went on to emphasise that they cannot get her mother admitted to a hospital without the report. The family lives in Delhi’s congested Paharganj area.

The actress further added, “My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done. Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do.”

After Abhishek Singh tweeted that the actor’s mother has been admitted on Saturday morning, she replied, “No not yet… she’s at home. My Grandmother is serious, she’s has breathing difficulty they admitted her in Jeevan nursing home . I want their admission in Gangaram hospital also m grandmother & father test to be done in the morning.”

My mom & dad are in Delhi. Mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive & Lady Hardinge hospital didn’t give reports only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. @ArvindKejriwal @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/kXzjhZZ73x — Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) June 12, 2020

Delhi has seen a spurt in Coronavirus cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. It is the third worst-hit state.