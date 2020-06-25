Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh’s mother, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has been finally discharged from the hospital. Sharing the same, the actress penned a heartfelt thank-you note.

Deepika, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram handle to share the update and a warm thank-you note after her mother recovered from COVID-19. However, her grandmother is still undergoing treatment for the virus.

The actress shared a picture of her along with her mother and grandmother on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you to all of you for your immediate help, support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya (sic)”.

She also urged her fans to pray for her grandmother, who is still hospitalised and undergoing treatment for Covid-19. “Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers. Although Thank you is not enough but I don’t have a better word. Really Grateful to all of you,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, the actress shared a message seeking help from the Delhi government. Post this, the Delhi government stepped in to help.

Deepika had shared a video in which she said that Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College did not give the medical report to her parents due to which her mother could get admitted in a hospital. She further said her parents live in a joint family of 45 people and others are at risk too.

The Delhi government promptly responded and Deepika’s mother got admission to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.