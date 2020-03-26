In view of the ongoing crisis, Kapil Sharma has decided to contribute Rs. 50 lakh towards the PM relief fund to fight the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 21,000 lives globally. The comedian-actor took to his official Instagram handle to make the big announcement recently.

Sharing the post, Kapil wrote, “It’s time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe (sic).”

The number of positive cases in India has surpassed the 600-mark, while 15 deaths have been reported so far, prompting the government to put the country under lockdown till April 14 to halt the spread of the virus.

Before sharing the announcement, Kapil shared another poster in which he urged everyone to contribute for daily wage earners. He wrote, “i whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home i urge every one else also to contribute online (sic).”

Kapil has been making the most of his quarantine time with his friends and daughter. During the Janta Curfew, Kapil lauded the health professionals in a unique way. He held a jamming session with his bestie Mika Singh on his balcony and extended wishes to the medical staff and police officials.

A few days back, Kapil and his wife were seen chilling with Bharti Singh and some of their common friends, videos of which Mika shared on his social media