Chouksey is open to dating someone in the entertainment industry

Ansh Oberoi, portrayed by Puneett Chouksey in ‘Sirf Tum’, has revealed that he is open to dating in real life.

He says: “I had my breakup before the lockdown. And I was single all this while but now I’m open for a relationship or to date someone. I’m looking for someone special and compatible. I’m always taken away by a girl who is genuine, generous, beautiful inside out, and a good human being.”

He said he wouldn’t mind dating someone from the entertainment business, since he has appeared in shows like ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Shakti’ and ‘Naagin 3’ previously.

“I’m not making any limitations on myself but want to move on with the flow. I’m open to getting into a relationship with someone who is part of my profession or is from the entertainment industry as she will understand my work and routine more properly.”

(With inputs from IANS)