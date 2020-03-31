Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the whole industry is at a halt. Seeing the ongoing crisis, PM Modi has announced a lockdown for 21 days. This has led everyone to stay at home and spend quality time with their families. TV celebs are also enjoying this home quarantine and is doing their bit to spread awareness. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has also joined the league and is spreading awareness on his social media. But it seems that now the actor wants to go back to work.

According to him, a lot of projects are on hold due to the pandemic. The actor is waiting for the health crisis to pass so that he can “get back to work”.

After winning Bigg Boss 13, the actor has featured in the music video of singer Darshan Rawal’s new number, “Bhula dunga“, along with his BB co-housemate Shehnaaz Gill.

Asked what’s next for him, Sidharth told IANS, “At this point, due to the virus, a lot of projects are on hold but I’m hoping that once the world has combated this virus, I can be back to work and entertaining my audience.”

There were many reports claiming that Sidharth has bagged a role in a Bollywood movie, and has started prepping for it.

Quizzed about the reports, Sidharth said, “When I am ready to announce my next project, I will definitely let you guys know. As of now rumours shall be rumours and there are so many floating.”

Earlier in an interview to IANS, Sidharth addressed his relationship status with Shehnaaz, calling her a “dear friend”. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of Bigg Boss 13.

Talking about how the bond changed after the show, the Bigg Boss 13 winner said, “Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus (knowing someone) outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way as we did inside the house.”