‘Bigg Boss 15’: Jay, Vishal in ugly spat, Abhijit wants to be Prime Minister!

The one who is famous for doing drama or getting emotional in the platform of Bigg Boss, Tejasswi Prakash is going to be the target this time. She will be asked straight forward questions.

Flipping the next page would show us the overconfidence of Jay Bhanushali that reflects in his game, for which he is asked for. A heated argument broke out when Vishal Kotian makes a sarcastic remark on the same.

Meanwhile the three wild card entries including Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale also have to answer the questions asked by the media virtually.

The next conflict breaks the monotony when Shamita is questioned for her own identity, who is linked with her sister Shilpa Shetty.

When Abhijit is asked about his loosing ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’, he claims to become the future Prime Minister, that the show will definitely help him to move a step forward.

Later Jay and Vishal’s verbal spat continued in the house. Jay and Vishal push each other and the housemates intervene to end the fight.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs on Colors.

(With inputs from IANS)