Bhavya Sachdeva roots for romantic role after playing the evil Chandrachur

“I remember watching TV during the first lockdown and coming across people who couldn’t stop appreciating ‘Barrister Babu’. I just couldn’t believe my luck when I got to be a part of it later on.”

SNS | Kolkata | December 17, 2021 3:36 pm

Bhavya Sachdeva, actor, television

(Photo : IANS)

Actor Bhavya Sachdeva wants to act in an intense love story, who was last seen essaying the negative role of Chandrachur in the television show ‘Barrister Babu’.

He said: “I have experimented with a good variety of roles. And though I can never get enough of trying something new, I really wish to do a coming-of-age character in an intense love story. I want to invest myself in a role as I have never done before. I wish to undergo a journey both as a character and an actor.”

Bhavya has previously essayed in shows such as ‘Pavitra Bhagya’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Siyape’.

He was excited about getting an offer from a Tamil television show. He said: “I remember watching TV during the first lockdown and coming across people who couldn’t stop appreciating ‘Barrister Babu’. I just couldn’t believe my luck when I got to be a part of it later on.”

Bhavya added: “Indeed, it was truly a beloved show. I wish I had a simple answer to give about it going off-air. Interestingly, though, our show has started airing in Tamil as ‘Bommi B.A., B.L’. I am really happy about it.”

(With inputs from IANS)

