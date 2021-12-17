Bhavya Sachdeva roots for romantic role after playing the evil Chandrachur

Actor Bhavya Sachdeva wants to act in an intense love story, who was last seen essaying the negative role of Chandrachur in the television show ‘Barrister Babu’.

He said: “I have experimented with a good variety of roles. And though I can never get enough of trying something new, I really wish to do a coming-of-age character in an intense love story. I want to invest myself in a role as I have never done before. I wish to undergo a journey both as a character and an actor.”

Bhavya has previously essayed in shows such as ‘Pavitra Bhagya’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Siyape’.

He was excited about getting an offer from a Tamil television show. He said: “I remember watching TV during the first lockdown and coming across people who couldn’t stop appreciating ‘Barrister Babu’. I just couldn’t believe my luck when I got to be a part of it later on.”

Bhavya added: “Indeed, it was truly a beloved show. I wish I had a simple answer to give about it going off-air. Interestingly, though, our show has started airing in Tamil as ‘Bommi B.A., B.L’. I am really happy about it.”

(With inputs from IANS)