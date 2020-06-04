After a heart-wrenching video of TV actor Rajesh Kareer asking for financial help went viral, his Begusarai co-star Shivangi Joshi has stepped forward to support him. As soon as she came to know about his plight, she immediately reached out to him and transferred Rs 10,000 to his account.

Rajesh, who played Shivangi’s father in the serial Begusarai, told SpotboyE, “I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot.”

Not just Shivangi, but several others have also extended monetary help to the actor after his video went viral. “Not just Shivangi, but many have contacted me since yesterday and transferred some amount in my account,” he added.

For the unversed, a video of Rajesh went viral in which he can be seen making an emotional appeal for financial aid.

Baat yeh hai ki… agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhari padne wali hai… Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hoon aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zaroorat hai. Haalaat bohot hi naazuk bane hue hai humare (The thing is… If I feel ashamed now, then life can become very difficult. I am in desperate need of help and I appeal to you. My situation is quite critical),” he said.

Holding back his tears, he added, “Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Jeena chahta hoon (Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live).”

For Rajesh, it has become difficult for him to sustain himself and his family in Mumbai amidst lockdown. At present he has no acting projects as well. He requested people watching the video to pitch in with Rs 300-400 each, so that he could return to his home-state Punjab and start a small business there.

The actor revealed he had been out of work for quite a bit, but the pandemic has made his situation even worse.