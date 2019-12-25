Rohit Roy who is currently essaying the role of Vardhan in Sanjivani is making headlines. In his recent picture, the 50-year –old actor shared a shirtless pic which is taking the internet by a storm.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share his new picture in which he can be seen flaunting his abs. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Tere bhai jaisa koi hard’ich nahi hai (sic).”

When on one side his fans are going gaga over it, actor R Madhavan is all praises for the actor. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “STOP PRESSS .. ALLL MEN TAKE NOTE… THIS IS POSSIBLE … oh man your inspiration for life is here … College ke bacche hairaaan ho jaayen (sic).”

STOP PRESSS .. ALLL MEN TAKE NOTE… THIS IS POSSIBLE … oh man your inspiration for life is here … College ke bacche hairaaan ho jaayen. 🙏🙏😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/tT3CNz3HuN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 24, 2019

Rohit’s older brother Ronit Roy called the transformation inspirational.

Rohit Roy recently shared his transformation journey from 92kg to 74kg, with a magazine and gave credit to Salman Khan for inspiring him to hit the gym.

On the professional front, Rohit Roy made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Swabhimaan. He has been a part of many popular shows like Kkusum, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Milan. The actor has also been part of many films like Kaabil, Paltan, Dus Kahaniyaan and Shootout at Lokhandwala.