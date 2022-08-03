After 201 episode, ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ to go off air

After completing 201 episodes, historical drama “Kashibai Bajirao Ballal” is going off air on August 19.

The show started airing from 2021 with actors Venkatesh Pandey and Aarohi Patel playing the roles of young Bajirao and Kashibai, respectively.

In March, the show took a leap of seven years. Rohit Chandel, and Riya Sharma made an entry.

With the show reaching its ultimate episode in a few weeks, the actors went down the memory lane and recalled their journey.

Rohit says: “Every show has an end, and our tale comes to a natural close with a lot of memories for all of us to take back. I joined the show earlier this year, but the whole cast had become like a family to me.”

“I am going to cherish all the good times I have spent on the set as Bajirao and while the character has made me a better performer and helped me grow as an actor, I am hoping that the viewers continue to shower me with their love for years to come.”

On the other hand, Riya had a wonderful experience while essaying the lead character.

“I’m grateful and thankful to the makers for believing in me to help them tell this wonderful tale of Kashibai and I just hope that I have justified their expectations.

“I must thank our young Kashi, Aarohi Patel, who created this perfect foundation for our main protagonist, that just made it smoother for me to start my journey in the show.”

Actress Aishwarya Narkar joined the show from the time it started. She feels the cast is like her “extended family”.

“‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ has been one of the finest experiences for me, especially in terms of building beautiful relationships. I have been associated with the show since its inception and the cast is almost like my extended family.”

“I feel really proud that we told such a wonderful tale, which got so much love. I want to thank all the viewers who showered us with constant love and appreciation,” she said.

The show is all about the life of Kashibai, wife of Bajirao Ballal, who was the 7th Peshwa of the Maratha Empire. It airs on Zee TV.