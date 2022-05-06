All about Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian television actress. She was born in Saudi Arabia. She has worked on several TV shows. Tejaswi is one of the most beloved actresses in the world of television.
She was born and brought up in a musical family. Her father, Prakash Wayangankar is a singer by profession. She made her debut with 2612 in 2012 on the Life OK channel. Currently, she is playing the role of Praths in famous Show Nagin. She graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai, University. She belongs to a Hindu family. She has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Now, She has participated as a candidate in Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 15 in 2021.
Bio
Real Name- Tejasewi Prakash
Nick Name- Teju
Profession- Actor, Model
Age- 29 years
Physical stats
Height- 5 feet 4 inches
Weight- 55kg
Measurements- unknown
Eye colour- Black
Hair colour- Black
Hobbies- dancing and singing
Personal information
Date of birth- 10 July 1992
Birth Place- Saudi Arabia
Current residence- Mumbai
Zodiac sign- Gemini
Nationality- Indian
Education- University of Mumbai
Family
Father’s name- Prakash Wayangankar (engineer)
Mother’s name- unknown
Sibling- Pratik Wayangankar (Engineer MazikGlobal Inc. Park Ridge in Illinois, US
Relationship
Martial status- unmarried
Affair/ boyfriend- Karan Kundrra
Favourites
Favourite food- chicken and roti
Favourite actors- Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapoor
Favourite actress- Dipika Padukon and Alia Bhatt
Favourite Place- Europe
Favourite colour- Red
Some facts about Tejasewi Prakash
• Tejasswi Prakash is a popular Indian TV actress. She is best known for winning Bigg Boss 15 trophy.
• For almost four years, she did her training in Indian classical music.
• She participated in the ‘Mumbai’s Fresh Face contest,’ while she was doing her graduation.
• She participated in the TV reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10,’ along with Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Karishma Tanna.
She loves to eat street food.