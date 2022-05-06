All about Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian television actress. She was born in Saudi Arabia. She has worked on several TV shows. Tejaswi is one of the most beloved actresses in the world of television.

She was born and brought up in a musical family. Her father, Prakash Wayangankar is a singer by profession. She made her debut with 2612 in 2012 on the Life OK channel. Currently, she is playing the role of Praths in famous Show Nagin. She graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai, University. She belongs to a Hindu family. She has also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Now, She has participated as a candidate in Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 15 in 2021.

Bio

Real Name- Tejasewi Prakash

Nick Name- Teju

Profession- Actor, Model

Age- 29 years

Physical stats

Height- 5 feet 4 inches

Weight- 55kg

Measurements- unknown

Eye colour- Black

Hair colour- Black

Hobbies- dancing and singing

Personal information

Date of birth- 10 July 1992

Birth Place- Saudi Arabia

Current residence- Mumbai

Zodiac sign- Gemini

Nationality- Indian

Education- University of Mumbai

Family

Father’s name- Prakash Wayangankar (engineer)

Mother’s name- unknown

Sibling- Pratik Wayangankar (Engineer MazikGlobal Inc. Park Ridge in Illinois, US

Relationship

Martial status- unmarried

Affair/ boyfriend- Karan Kundrra

Favourites

Favourite food- chicken and roti

Favourite actors- Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapoor

Favourite actress- Dipika Padukon and Alia Bhatt

Favourite Place- Europe

Favourite colour- Red

Some facts about Tejasewi Prakash

• Tejasswi Prakash is a popular Indian TV actress. She is best known for winning Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

• For almost four years, she did her training in Indian classical music.

• She participated in the ‘Mumbai’s Fresh Face contest,’ while she was doing her graduation.

• She participated in the TV reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10,’ along with Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Karishma Tanna.

She loves to eat street food.