Taylor Swift dons the author’s hat: announces book release amid Eras Tour

Music sensation Taylor Swift has picked up the quill! The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker has sent the Swifties into a frenzy with her latest announcement. On October 15, Taylor announced her book on the Good Morning America Show. Fans of the songstress have been waiting for her to pen a book for ages and they are going to have it soon.

The pop star also announced the news on social media with a teaser video. “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.”

The 256-page long book will feature around half a thousand photographs including never-seen-before snaps of the tour. Moreover, it will feature Taylor’s notes, stories, and reflections from her concerts. It is poised to give a glimpse into her experience performing for crowds of almost 80,000 fans.

Additionally, Taylor Swift announced that she will release the first Vinyl/ CD of her last released album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ on November 29. In the same post, she made the annoucement. “AND….The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th. International info coming soon!”

Since the announcement, fans are buzzing with anticipation as they have longed for her to release a book for a long time. Several fans of the songstress believed that she wrote ‘Argylle’ under a pseudonym. Previously, rumours also surfaced about the singer working on a surprise memoir which was supposed to release last year.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift concluded the European leg of the Eras Tour on August 20 at Wembley Stadium in London. Her performance made the first artist to perform at the same stadium eight times after Michael Jackson. Moving ahead, she will kickstart the final leg of her Eras Tour in Miami on October 18. Subsequently, she will travel to New Orleans and Indianapolis followed by Vancouver and Canada.