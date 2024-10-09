Sabrina Carpenter shares heartfelt praise for Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter recently opened up about her admiration for Taylor Swift, praising her for her grace and support. In an interview reported by ‘People’, Carpenter expressed deep appreciation for Swift, noting how inspiring she is, even without needing to say much.

“You just watch her,” Carpenter shared, “when she walks into a room, you instantly see how composed, graceful, and gracious she is.” Beyond the public perception of Swift’s poise, Carpenter emphasized how Swift’s support has had a lasting impact on her, especially as she navigates the pressures of fame.

While Sabrina Carpenter didn’t share specific advice Taylor Swift has given her, she highlighted the personal connection they share. “It’s not necessarily verbal advice, but more about how she’s always been supportive of me. She knows who I am as a person, and that means a lot to me. I’m grateful for that,” she said.

On the professional front, Carpenter has exciting news for her fans. She’s ready to star in a holiday-themed variety special titled ‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter’, which will debut on Netflix on December 6. The announcement was made by the streaming platform on September 19.

The special will feature songs from Carpenter’s festive EP, ‘Fruitcake’, along with some beloved holiday classics. In a statement, Carpenter shared her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “The holidays have always been so special to me. I can’t wait to bring my unique spin to a classic holiday variety show, blending my love for music and comedy.”

Beyond her musical endeavors, Carpenter is also serving as the producer for ‘A Nonsense Christmas’, working with OBB Pictures under her production company, At Last Productions.

Carpenter has been enjoying a wave of success recently. Her latest album, ‘Short n’ Sweet’, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Known for hits like ‘Please Please Please’ and ‘Espresso’, she continues to be a versatile artist, mixing catchy tunes with heartfelt lyrics.