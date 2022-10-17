Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, and the team recently got together out and about in the city to catch up at producer Murad Khetani’s house for something special.

A source close to the development reveals, “The duo, Abhishek Banerjee and Tara Sutaria will be seen joining hands on screen for the first time in Murad Khetani’s ‘Apurva’. The film is bankrolled by Cine Productions and Murad Khetani. The film is all set to hit floors soon.”

Apurva will be headlined by Abhishek Banerjee and Tara Sutaria. It will also see Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. From being a side actor, Abhishek Banerjee is now rising up the ranks as now the industry is taking notice of his acting prowess. The talented actor will next be in Bhediya, Rana Naidu, and Dream Girl 2.