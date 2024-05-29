‘The Couple Song’ from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ takes social media by storm

The latest single, “The Couple Song,” from the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, has taken social media by storm, capturing the hearts and ears of fans worldwide. Following the release of an electrifying teaser and the hit first single “Pushpa Pushpa,” this new track has quickly become a sensation, garnering immense praise from netizens across various platforms.

The song, composed by the talented DSP, features the return of National Award winner Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and the beloved Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Their on-screen chemistry, combined with the enchanting voice of melody queen Shreya Ghoshal, has left fans mesmerized. The hook steps and the overall composition have set a new benchmark, with social media flooded with enthusiastic comments and shares.

Fans have been vocal about their admiration for “The Couple Song.” One user tweeted, “Mind boggling, just saying OMG WOW!” This sentiment is echoed across Twitter, where users can’t seem to get enough of the track.

Here’s a glimpse of what people are saying about ‘The Couple Song’.

I loved their unique way of making a lyrical video, its an amazing thought of using on set videos instead of stills, A thought evaridi aina kudos..@SukumarWritings @ThisIsDSP good one with great lyrics loved it ❤️#Sooseki #PushpaTheRule #Pushpa2



2nd Massive Number Out Now #Pushpa2SecondSingle is a SEETI MAAR Will Erupt Cinema on the day of Release #Pushpa2TheRule is a Written BLOCKBUSTER . @alluarjun @iamRashmika . #Pushpa2



DSP casually dropped another banger .. Bro keeps all his mad work for Sukku and Allu Arjun.. Shreya Ghoshal voice brought even more sweetness to the song! Everything about #Pushpa2 is absolute fire so far.. Can't wait. @ThisIsDSP @alluarjun

Pushpa 2: The Rule, by Sukumar is ready to hit theaters worldwide on August 15, 2024. Alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Fahadh Faasil in a significant role. The music, brought to life by T Series, promises to be a standout element of the film.

With “The Couple Song” already making waves, expectations for Pushpa 2 are higher than ever. Fans eagerly await what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.