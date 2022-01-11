Sathyaraj, the actor who plays Katappa in ‘Baahubali,’ is released from the hospital

Sathyaraj is back home after being discharged from the hospital. He is most famous for his role as Katappa in the ‘Baahubali’ film franchise.

Sathyaraj, the veteran actor most famous for portraying Katappa in the ‘Baahubali’ film franchise, has been discharged from the hospital and is back at home.

“Hey guys…Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home…He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest…Thank you all for your love and support! #Sathyaraj,” he tweeted.

Fans of Sathyaraj have been wishing him good health and complete recovery from COVID-19 on social media platforms.

Recent tests of several celebrities have also shown they were infected with the novel Coronavirus. A Mumbai hospital recently treated legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for COVID-19, a rare disease.

(With inputs from ANI)