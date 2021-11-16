Rajinikanth praises ‘Annaatthe’ director Siva, says he delivered a hit as promised

Megastar Rajinikanth showered praises on the director of the film ‘Annaatthe’ Siva due to his unforgettable experience of his new release. He said he had delivered a hit just as he promised he would.

The actor delivered two voice notes on Hoote, an app that was launched by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, where he spoke at length about how he had decided to make the film ‘Annaatthe’.

He stated that he was very impressed with the earlier film of Siva named ‘Viswasam’ that was released on the day his ‘Petta’ was released. He further said that he expressed a desire to congratulate the director to ‘Viswasam’ producer Thyagarajan.

“Siva came home to meet me and I really liked him. He was like a child as there was truth in every word that he said,” the superstar recalls.

Rajini pointed out that delivering a hit is much more important than doing a film when the topic arises of doing a film. He mentioned that Siva told him, “Giving you a hit is easy sir.”

Director Siva’s reply took him by surprise completely. Rajini added further, “Nobody has said that to me so far. People usually tell me, ‘We can make it a hit sir or we can try sir.’ There has never been a director who has told me that giving me a hit is easy.”

Rajinikanth asked Siva the reason behind his confidence.

To this Siva pointed out two factors as per the words of the actor, “One, you must be in a film with a good story and two, you must play a village character as it has been a long time since you have done such a role.”

“If we have both these, it will be enough,” Rajini recalls Siva as telling him.

“I really liked the way he said it. I told him to come back with a good story. In 20 days time, he called me and said he had a story and would want to give me a narration. I asked him to come over and he said it would take two and a half hours. I agreed,” Rajini says.

When Siva began to narrate the story, the superstar was moved.

“I had tears in my eyes without my knowledge by the time Siva was narrating the climax,” he said and added, “I shook Siva’s hands and said, ‘Super. You must make a film exactly the way you have narrated.’ To this, Siva replied, ‘I will make it better than this. You will see that horde of people will come to watch the film, sir. I will make a film like that.'”

“Just like what he said he would do, he has done. This film is a big success. There were a lot of problems while making the film but Siva faced all of them with a smile,” Rajini said before signing off.

(With inputs from IANS)