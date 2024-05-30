Rajinikanth embarks on spiritual journey to the Himalayas

Rajinikanth, the iconic superstar known for his profound spiritual pursuits, has embarked on another sacred journey to the Himalayas. This time, he plans to explore more of the revered caves in the region, continuing a tradition that has become an annual pilgrimage for him.

After leaving Chennai, Rajinikanth arrived in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, where he shared insights about his spiritual trips with the media. “Each year, I gain new experiences that compel me to return. I believe this journey will also offer unique insights,” he remarked, emphasizing the personal growth these retreats provide.

Rajinikanth spoke passionately about the importance of spirituality, stating, “The world needs spirituality. It brings peace and tranquility, rooted in a fundamental belief in God.”

Advertisement

His spiritual endeavors are not confined to India. Recently, Rajinikanth visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The temple’s social media channels shared images and videos of him seeking blessings, reflecting his deep connection to spirituality. Furthermore, Rajinikanth was honored with the UAE’s prestigious Golden Visa, facilitated by his friend MA Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group. “I am deeply honored to receive the UAE Golden Visa,” he expressed in a viral video, showing his gratitude towards the Abu Dhabi government.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth has wrapped up filming for his highly anticipated movie ‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film, which marks his 170th project, is set to release worldwide in October. Rajinikanth stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and the duo was recently spotted filming in Mumbai. Amitabh shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring a photo of them together, stating, “I am honored and privileged to be with the Great Rajni again. He remains the same humble, down-to-earth friend despite his immense fame.”

The film’s teaser, unveiled on Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday, has already created a buzz. ‘Vettaiyan’ boasts a star-studded cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rajinikanth has been seen filming in various locations, such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth’s previous appearance was in his daughter Aishwarya’s film ‘Lal Salaam’, a Tamil-language sports drama addressing themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination. The film received mixed reviews, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth making a significant cameo as Moideen Bhai.

Rajinikanth’s spiritual journeys and cinematic ventures continue to captivate fans worldwide, highlighting his unique blend of personal devotion and professional dedication.