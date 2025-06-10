Tamannaah Bhatia & Sidharth Malhotra begin shooting for ‘Vvan’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra have commenced the shoot for their much-awaited next “Vvan: Force of the Forrest”.

The lead pair shared this exciting professional update with social media posts.

Advertisement

Tamannaah took to her Instagram stories and dropped a glimpse of the set with the caption, “Day Vvan”. We could also see a sign in the background that read “Way to set.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Sidharth also posted an Instagram story with a close-up image of the film’s clapboard, titled “Vvan”. It further mentioned other shot information such as the scene number and the shoot date.

This is the first time, Sidharth will be sharing screen space with Tamannaah.

Touted to be a gripping thriller, the highly-anticipated drama is slated to release in the theatres on 15th May 2026.

Set against the backdrop of Central India, “Vvan” is expected to revolve around wild forests, age-old legends, and secret temples. The story of the drama has been inspired by Indian folklore and shares an unprecedented scenario where age-old myths start coming to life.

Helmed by Deepak Mishra in collaboration with Arunabh Kumar, the drama has been backed by Ekta Kapoor under her banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, along with The Viral Fever (TVF).

Raising the excitement for the drama, the makers have already released two captivating posters from the thriller, featuring Sidharth and Tamannaah, providing the initial glimpse of their characters from the movie.

Back in April, Tamannaah joining the cast of the project was announced with an enchanting teaser. While the diva’s face was not revealed in the video, Tamannaah was shown running barefoot in a red saree towards a forest. The clip further had her lighting a lamp and encountering a sign that read, “Warning: Entering the forest after sunset isn’t allowed.”

In addition to “Vvan”, Sidharth is also busy shooting for “Param Sundari” opposite Janhvi Kapoor.