Tallinn Black Nights Film Fest to showcase Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’

The 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has invited the upcoming film “Sanaa,” which stars Radhika Madan, to have its world premiere there.

The festival, one of the biggest in Northern Europe, will take place every year in Estonia’s capital city of Tallinn from November 11 to November 27, 2022.

Actually, ‘Sanaa’ is the only Indian movie up for this year’s festival’s Grand Prix for Best Film award.

A headstrong and ambitious woman named Radhika battles an internal conflict brought on by unresolved trauma in this relationship drama.

Important roles are also played by Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania, Nikhil Khurana, and Navneet Nishan.

Over the years, Sudhanshu and the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival have developed a special bond. There was the world premiere of Loev (2015), his directorial debut, in the First Feature competition.

In Tallinn’s Homecoming section in 2019, his psychological thriller short “Knock Knock Knock” had its European premiere.

At the 20th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Sudhanshu also served on the juries for the First Features and Estonian Film competitions.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (also known as POFF), which has been taking place since 1997, is the only festival in Northern Europe or the Baltic region to have received FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association) accreditation for hosting an international competitive feature film programme, placing it alongside 14 other non-specialized competitive world festivals like Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Karlovy Vary, Warsaw, and San Sebastian.

POFF has previously held screenings of Indian movies like “Loev” (2015), “Gangs of Wasseypur” (2012), “Margarita With A Straw” (2014), “Tumbbad” (2018), and others.

(Inputs from IANS)