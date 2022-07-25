Take a look at Disha Patani’s box office hits

Disha Patani has given some of the best blockbuster films to the audience. With her dazzling and heart-winning performances, the actress has always ruled the masses. Since her debut in 2016, Disha has been crowned as the national crush of the nation for her cute smile.

Let’s revisit some of the most successful films when Disha nailed it with her spectacular performance.

1. M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

Having debuted in Bollywood with this movie Disha marked her strong presence with her mesmerizing looks. Playing the character of the girlfriend of the main lead, the actress truly became a sensation over the night as she won hearts with her impeccable performance in the movie.

2. Baaghi 2

Having appeared in this action thriller film, Disha made a buzz all around the corners for her chemistry with Tiger Shroff. The audience encountered the brilliance of her dancing spectacle for the first time on the big screen with the film. Disha’s innocent charm in the film truly took over the film to new heights.

3. Bharat

Having appeared next to superstars like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Disha fondly marked her presence with her hot looks and amazing dancing skills. Especially, Disha’s hot and sexy look in the ‘Slow Motion’ song wearing a yellow saree became a major takeaway from the film.

4. Malang

With her hot and sensual avatar in Malang, Disha stole the hearts of the masses with some trendsetter songs. Where her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur was first witnessed on the screen, the audience gets to see yet another sensual avatar of Disha in the exotic locations of Mauritius.

Having given so many blockbusters, Disha Patani is surely one actress who has always ruled the hearts of the masses with her charm. And now, her upcoming ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is already making a lot of buzz around the corners where the audience is eagerly waiting to see Disha in a whole new negative avatar in the film. Other than this the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.