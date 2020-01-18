Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey have begun shooting for their next upcoming film titled Haseen Dilruba in Haridwar.

Both actors announced the filming on their respective social media handles.

While Taapsee posted Instagram stories of the mahurat shot and a video of her travelling to Haridwar for the first schedule of the film, Vikrant Massey shared the mahurat shot with a caption that read, “naya saal, nayi shuruwaat( new year, new beginnings).”

Film critic and trade analyst also confirmed the news of the project on his official Twitter handle.

Tweeting about it, he wrote, “#TaapseePannu and #VikrantMassey… #HaseenDillruba filming begins today… Directed by Vinil Mathew… Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma… Eros International presentation… 18 Sept 2020 release.”

Haseen Dilruba is being helmed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Earlier, Taapsee has shared the first look posters of the film that suggested the murder mystery thriller genre of the film.

Sharing the posters, Taapsee quoted a part of track Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba from the 1982 film Namak Halaal and wrote: “Miley to dil jawaan, nisaar ho gaya…Shikaari khud yahaan, shikaar ho gaya. ‘

#हसीनदिलरुबा

मिले तो दिल जवाँ निसार हो गया

शिकारी ख़ुद यहाँ, शिकार हो गया “I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it”

Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba 🌹.

Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres on 18th September 2020! pic.twitter.com/mmjZs1lYdC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2019

Speaking about the upcoming film, Aanand L Rai told PTI, “Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery within a twisted love story, a genre we have not explored before. Really looking forward to entertain and engage the audience with this edgy script.”

Besides Haseen Dilruba, Taapsee is also part of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza while Vikrant will be next be seen with Yami Gautum in a rom-com called Ginny Weds Sunny.

Haseen Dilruba is slated to release on 18 September 2020.