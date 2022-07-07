T-Series’ ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’ set to release on 23rd September

This September is going to be the season of Dhokha with T-Series! R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & Khushalii Kumar’s suspense drama Dhokha Round D Corner gets a release date of 23rd September 2022.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, this thriller marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar.

Dhokha – Round D Corner is a multi-perspective pacy film that will have you on the edge of your seats. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the suspense drama takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns to showcase the grey shade of each character. One day can change your life and Dhokha will compel the audience to ponder over what is true and what is false.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present a T-Series Films production. The film is produced under the T-series umbrella by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma.